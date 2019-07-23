House opposes Israel boycott in bipartisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution opposing an international effort to boycott Israel, a rare bipartisan vote as Democrats try to tamp down increasingly heated political rhetoric over differences with the longtime U.S. ally.

Democrats have been wrestling with the issue all year. Some liberal lawmakers support the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, known as BDS, as they criticize Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. That’s allowed President Donald Trump and Republicans a chance to portray Democrats as deeply divided against Israel.

The resolution passed Tuesday on a vote of 398-17. A similar resolution was approved earlier this year as part of a larger foreign affairs package.