Greece: Fire threatens homes a year after deadly blaze

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A forest fire outside Athens is threatening homes on the anniversary of a deadly blaze in the same area that claimed more than 100 lives.

The Fire Service said Tuesday that three water-dropping planes and two helicopters were helping fire crews outside the port of Rafina and a main road leading to the area had been closed to incoming traffic — in an area popular with bathers during the summer.

A year ago, a wildfire gutted the nearby resort of Mati and other seaside areas, destroying more than a thousand homes and leading to a dramatic rescue by boats of people forced to swim away from the shore to escape choking smoke.

New-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended a memorial service at Mati earlier Tuesday.