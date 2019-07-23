AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Black voters say they won’t forget Trump’s racist tweets What to look for when Mueller testifies about Russia probe Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings Trump sues House panel, NY to protect state tax returns House opposes Israel boycott in bipartisan vote GOP, Dems offer compromise to reduce drug costs for seniors Justice Dept. ratchets up antitrust scrutiny of Big Tech Esper is sworn in as defense secretary to succeed Mattis Pakistan PM says Taliban may soon release 2 hostages Immigration roundup that targeted 2,100 nets 35 arrests