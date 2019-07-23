AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Black voters say they won’t forget Trump’s racist tweets
What to look for when Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings
Trump sues House panel, NY to protect state tax returns
House opposes Israel boycott in bipartisan vote
GOP, Dems offer compromise to reduce drug costs for seniors
Justice Dept. ratchets up antitrust scrutiny of Big Tech
Esper is sworn in as defense secretary to succeed Mattis
Pakistan PM says Taliban may soon release 2 hostages
Immigration roundup that targeted 2,100 nets 35 arrests