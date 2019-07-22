TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

“The Lion King” had a record-setting debut at the box office, scoring $185 million.

This weekend was Pat Maroon’s day with the cup. He ate cereal out of it with his son, then took the cup to Charlie Gitto’s and ate toasted ravioli out of it with Blues superfan and good luck charm Laila Anderson.

AND

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Red 3-1, they play in Pittsburg tonight at 6:05.