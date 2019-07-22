Mason & Remy, Video
The Stanley Cup Saw A LOT of St. Louis This Weekend!
The Stanley Cup was in St. Louis over the weekend and got the full tour!!Patrick Maroon got to have his day!
Patrick Maroon starts his day off with breakfast…and that includes everyone! (Clayton, MO) #StanleyCup @StLouisBlues @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/zXumIy8OaM— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 20, 2019
We’re assuming NOBODY has ever eaten toasted ravs from the cup…until now.
A quick stop in Peddleton, MO!
Would you stop in Peddleton, MO and create your own #StanleyCup party? @patmaroon and Ryan O'Reilly did! Spreading the cheer across @StLouisBlues country @nhl @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/6FTRZUVUoo— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 20, 2019
Sean Farrell video coach took the cup to a private Urge concert!
Home grown #stanleycup champion @StLouisBlues video coach @spferrell and family @cindiferrell17 thank the guests prior to a private concert from @TheUrgeRocks @HockeyHallFame @nhl pic.twitter.com/aB8URrQvDM— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 22, 2019