AP Top Strange News at 2:03 a.m. EDT

Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver’s car grille Sydney police find drug haul in van that hit police cars Glacier officials teed off over tourists’ golf break Watermelons to replace piglets in California fair event Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line Pogopalooza bounces into Pittsburgh for pogo competition Chicago’s elusive gator settles into new home in Florida Pittsburgh marks its 4th alligator sighting since May Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice Utah boy advertises ‘Ice Cold Beer’ at root beer stand