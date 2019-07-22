NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top Strange News at 2:03 a.m. EDT

July 22, 2019

Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver’s car grille

Sydney police find drug haul in van that hit police cars

Glacier officials teed off over tourists’ golf break

Watermelons to replace piglets in California fair event

Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line

Pogopalooza bounces into Pittsburgh for pogo competition

Chicago’s elusive gator settles into new home in Florida

Pittsburgh marks its 4th alligator sighting since May

Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice

Utah boy advertises ‘Ice Cold Beer’ at root beer stand