AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Ready to fight, Trump says he’ll watch ‘a little’ of Mueller
Deal sealed on federal budget, ensuring no shutdown, default
Usually talkative Trump silent on asylum changes
Franken says he ‘absolutely’ regrets resigning from Senate
Gillibrand: Female senators unfairly blamed for Franken exit
House Republicans promise tough questions at Mueller hearing
Stevens praised as ‘brilliant man’ at Supreme Court ceremony
Detroit Mayor Duggan endorsing Biden in presidential race
Trump meets with chipmakers on Huawei, other economic issues
O’Rourke announces 1st campaign hires in early voting Nevada