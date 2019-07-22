AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Ready to fight, Trump says he’ll watch ‘a little’ of Mueller Deal sealed on federal budget, ensuring no shutdown, default Usually talkative Trump silent on asylum changes Franken says he ‘absolutely’ regrets resigning from Senate Gillibrand: Female senators unfairly blamed for Franken exit House Republicans promise tough questions at Mueller hearing Stevens praised as ‘brilliant man’ at Supreme Court ceremony Detroit Mayor Duggan endorsing Biden in presidential race Trump meets with chipmakers on Huawei, other economic issues O’Rourke announces 1st campaign hires in early voting Nevada