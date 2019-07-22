AP Top International News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Kim inspects new submarine, wants NKorean military bolstered
UK: Europe-led mission will protect vital shipping in Gulf
Much of Venezuela in the dark again after massive blackout
Syrian activists say airstrikes kill 27 in rebel-held town
South Korea fires warning shots at Russian warplanes
Firefighters battle wildfire in Portugal, 32 people hurt
Mexico sets 1st half murder record, up 5.3%
India launches spacecraft to explore water deposits on moon
Duterte: Can’t stop China in disputed seas, won’t risk clash
The Latest: Venezuela government says attack caused blackout