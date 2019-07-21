NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

July 21, 2019

Puerto Rico prepares for massive protest to expel governor

Nadler: Mueller hearing to air evidence of Trump wrongdoing

Administration pauses enforcement of abortion restriction

Clashes involving Hong Kong’s protest movement grow violent

Olympic robots offer ‘virtual’ attendance, help out on field

Heat and humidity grip East Coast as Midwest gets reprieve

1960s prankster Paul Krassner, who named Yippies, dies at 87

Mariano Rivera closes Hall of Fame induction ceremony

New audio shows UK could not prevent Iran takeover of tanker

Teen activists score mental health days for Oregon students