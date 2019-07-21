NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Health News

AP Top Health News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

July 21, 2019

Audit: Hospitals put Native Americans at risk with opioids

Administration pauses enforcement of abortion restriction

Teen activists score mental health days for Oregon students

What consumers can do as regulators weigh compounds’ risks

Some Alaskans feeling pain of Medicaid dental cuts

Q&A: Newly public data maps opioid crisis across US

New standards aim to improve surgery for the oldest patients

Data show many companies contributed to US opioid crisis

Florida can require licenses for dietary advice, court rules

Germany’s Merkel fends off worries about her health