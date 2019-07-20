AP Top Science News at 1:26 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Pence marks Apollo 11 anniversary at launch site
Nation marks 50 years after Apollo 11’s ‘giant leap’ on moon
‘Survive, not enjoy’: Heat, humidity gripping half the US
Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station
Giant Hawaii telescope to focus on big unknowns of universe
Hawaii officials want a peaceful end to telescope protests
The heat goes on: June toastiest on record, July may follow
Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, his own space shot soon
India reschedules launch of its moon mission for Monday
Greek police name suspect in US scientist’s killing, rape