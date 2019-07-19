Kane Brown, Marshmello Are A Couple Of Bad Boys In Their ‘One Thing Right’ Video

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago we got the Kane Brown/DJ Marshmello collab as a new single called “One Thing Right.” It was Marshmello’s first collaboration with a country artist, and was initially supposed to be on Kane’s sophomore album, Experiment, but last minute decided to send it to the EDM phenom after meeting him at the 2018 American Music Awards.

“Marshmello had reached out to say congratulations while I was at the AMAs,” says Kane. “I sent him the song and he ended up being really passionate about it, and said he wanted to even make it a single, so we ended up working on it together. I am a huge Marshmello fan and think he is an incredible artist in his space, so I am thrilled to be able to get to collaborate with him on this. It’s amazing seeing a song you wrote come to life like that.”

Kane and Marshmello dropped the new video on Thursday, which you can see here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman