Democrats questioning Robert Mueller to focus on obstruction

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee who will question former special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL’-ur) next week plan to focus on a narrow set of episodes laid out in his report, an effort to direct Americans’ attention to what they see as the most egregious examples of President Donald Trump’s conduct.

The examples from the report include Trump’s directions to White House counsel Donald McGahn to have Mueller removed.

Democrats also will focus questioning on a series of meetings Trump had with his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in which the Republican president directed Lewandowski to persuade then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit Mueller’s investigation.

Democratic aides say those narratives are clear examples of obstruction of justice. The aides requested anonymity to freely discuss members’ plans for questioning.

Trump has called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.”