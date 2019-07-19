NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

July 19, 2019

In reversal, Trump disavows criticism of chanting crowd

Campaigning from behind: Lower-tier 2020ers seek comeback

‘Go back’? Omar and the squad are building strength at home

Iran’s seizure of UK tanker in Gulf seen as escalation

Biden’s son Hunter makes his 1st 2020 campaign appearance

Panel orders federal judge to reconsider Trump appeal

Michelle Obama weighs in on Trump feud with ‘the squad’

Federal judge upholds a Trump alternative to ‘Obamacare’

Following Trump’s orders, Herman takes Barbasol lead

Officials: US putting troops back in Saudi Arabia