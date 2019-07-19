NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!
AP Top News at 12:27 a.m. EDT
July 19, 2019
Iran’s seizure of UK tanker in Gulf seen as escalation
In reversal, Trump disavows criticism of chanting crowd
Florida sheriff to investigate Epstein’s work release
Counties: Drug companies shipped suspicious opioid orders
US to send asylum seekers back to dangerous part of Mexico
Plan to slow Western wildfires would clear strips of land
Appeals court upholds Trump move to drop mine pollution rule
Besieged Puerto Rico governor goes quiet amid protests
Pocket-sized shark squirts glowing clouds from pockets
Apollo 11 astronauts reunite on 50th anniversary of moonshot
Upcoming Concerts
Aug
8
LOCASH @ Washington Town & Country Fair 8.8.19
5:00pm
ON SALE
UPCOMING
Aug 8
FGL @ Hollywood Casino Amp
Aug 17
Luke Bryan @ Hollywood Casino Amp
Aug 24
Jason Aldean @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 30
Gary Allan @ Chesterfield Amphitheater
Sep 5
Kacey Musgraves @ Stifel Theatre
Sep 6
Jordan Davis @ Songs4Soldiers