AP Top News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

Iran’s seizure of UK tanker in Gulf seen as escalation In reversal, Trump disavows criticism of chanting crowd Florida sheriff to investigate Epstein’s work release Counties: Drug companies shipped suspicious opioid orders US to send asylum seekers back to dangerous part of Mexico Plan to slow Western wildfires would clear strips of land Appeals court upholds Trump move to drop mine pollution rule Besieged Puerto Rico governor goes quiet amid protests Pocket-sized shark squirts glowing clouds from pockets Apollo 11 astronauts reunite on 50th anniversary of moonshot