UnitedHealth ups profit forecast after big 2Q

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — UnitedHealth is raising its profit expectations for the year after earnings rose almost 13% in the second quarter.

The largest U.S. health insurer reported a profit Thursday of $3.29 billion, or $3.42 per share. When adjusted for one-time events, per-share profit was $3.60, which is 14 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $60.6 billion, about in line with estimates.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. raised its full year, per share earnings expectations from $14.50 to $14.75, to between $14.70 and $14.90 per share.

