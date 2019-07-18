TRENDING: Excessive Heat Continues, FaceApp Privacy Concerns & Cards WIN!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for the St. Louis Area and is expected to last thru Saturday night. Heat index readings are expected to reach 110 degrees with the hottest time of the day being around 4pm. Remember to drink lots of water, check on the elderly and bring pets inside.

The FaceApp that everyone’s using to make them look old could be a privacy nightmare. It’s run by a company in Russia that’s uploading all of your photos to a server, with your permission. As of now, it doesn’t SEEM like they’re doing anything bad with the pictures.

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 6-5 yesterday, they go to Cincinnati tonight to play the Reds at 6:10!