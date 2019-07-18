Hollywood celebrities open wallets to Buttigieg’s campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — A-list celebrities seem to be opening their hearts — or at least their wallets — to Pete Buttigieg.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor was a virtual unknown months ago.

But he used viral moments and his biography as a millennial, gay military veteran and a former Rhodes scholar to get the attention of the entertainment industry and rake in cash.

Among the more than 50 celebrities who gave Buttigieg money during the second quarter are rocker Joan Jett, recording industry mogul David Geffen and fashion icon Anna Wintour.

Designer Tom Ford also gave, as did actress Sharon Stone and comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

Celebrities gave to other 2020 candidates, but Buttigieg appeared to lead the field in A-listers who helped fuel his $24.8 million fundraising haul.