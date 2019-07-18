NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top U.S. News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

July 18, 2019

Ex-Illinois student’s life spared in killing of scholar

Across US, clergy mobilize to support vulnerable migrants

Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case

The heat goes on: June toastiest on record, July may follow

Forget ‘manmade’: Berkeley bans gender-specific words

Lawyer: El Chapo was whisked away within hours of sentencing

About 10,000 au pairs to get paid in class-action settlement

New York’s climate plan will drive big changes, if it works

Kevin Spacey’s legal woes persist even with groping case out

US military brings back remains from World War II battle