TRENDING: Excessive Heat, Emmy Noms & $1.25 MILLION 4 Folds of Honor

There’s an Excessive Heat Warning issued for the St. Louis Area starting today at 1pm and lasting through Saturday night. Heat index readings are expected to reach 105 – 113 degrees. Experts say you should drink plenty of water, avoid being outside and check on the elderly. Children and animals should never be left in a car.

The nominees for this year’s Emmys are out . . . and “Game of Thrones” leads the way with a record 32 nominations. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Chernobyl”, and “SNL” also did well. Fox 2 will air the Primetime Emmy Awards September 22nd.

1.25 MILLION dollars was raised for Folds of Honor this past June at Schnucks. If you rounded up at the register – thank you! Folds of honor provides scholarships to families of fallen and injured soldiers.