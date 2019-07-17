Sudanese military, protesters sign power-sharing document

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ruling military and the pro-democracy movement have signed a political document that’s part of a power-sharing deal meant to end the country’s deadlock after weeks of stalled talks.

The two sides — representatives from the military council and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters — signed a so-called political declaration, one of two documents that are part of the deal.

The other document, a constitutional declaration, is likely to be signed within days.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday in the country’s capital, Khartoum, and representatives of both sides shook hands.

The signing is a key step in the country’s transition after months of street protests that prompted the military to oust autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir and take over the country in April.