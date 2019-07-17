Memories of watching Apollo 11: ‘You could hear a pin drop’

NEW YORK (AP) — When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps on the moon in 1969, the world was watching.

Live TV coverage made hundreds of millions witnesses to history. They huddled in front of televisions in homes and gathered in auditoriums and schoolrooms as the Apollo 11 astronauts ventured onto another world for the first time.

Even now, 50 years later, that day is still deeply etched in memories of many. The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, NASA and others have gathered their stories for this week’s golden anniversary.

New Jersey’s Frank Schramm was 12 years old and away at camp. He remembers watching it on a small rented TV with the rest of the campers. He says “you could hear a pin drop.”