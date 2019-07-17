Canadians Henderson, Sharp lead LPGA Tour team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Wednesday to take the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event.

Henderson and Sharp had seven birdies and two bogeys at Midland Country Club.

Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel were a stroke back.

The teams of Minjee Lee-Jin Young Ko, Robyn Choi-Jaclyn Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura-Cydney Clanton and Amy Yang-Mirim Lee shot 67. The sister duo of Nelly and Jessica Korda topped the group at 68.

The teams will play best-ball Thursday, return to alternate shot Friday and close Saturday with a best-ball round.