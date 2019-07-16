Roach, Jackson praise boxing training to fight Parkinson’s

Fight trainer Freddie Roach and the Rev. Jesse Jackson — a recent convert to boxing training — talk about how their sessions together have helped both men offset some of the devastating effects of Parkinson’s disease.

“When he got here, he could barely climb the steps to the ring,” Roach tells hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg on the new episode of PodcastOne Sports Now . “After 10 days of training, he wanted to race me.”

Roach, who’s battled Parkinson’s for decades, also previews Saturday’s welterweight championship fight between protégé Manny Pacquaio and Keith “One-Time” Thurman.

Also on the show: Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson previews the British Open from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.