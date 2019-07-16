Jordan Davis Releases ‘Slow Dance In A Parking Lot’ Video And Big News

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Nashville star Jordan Davis has been on a roll lately. Outside of playing cool festivals around the country and singing to thousands of screaming fans he made a MASSIVE announcement yesterday that him and his wife Kristen are expecting their first child later on this year! He tells People, “I’m so thankful and so blessed, this is a really, really special moment, and I’ve been trying to drink it in and just kind of enjoy the entire process.”

Yesterday we got a nice surprise as well when Jordan released his new video for “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” which is the follow-up to his two previous No. 1 songs – “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me.” Check out the video here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

