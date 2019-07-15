TRENDING: Prime Day, NYC Blackout and Gibson Fighting Cancer

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

Amazon Prime Day is today and tomorrow. Many of the deals include their Amazon devices like the echo, fire stick, kindle and more. Walmart isn’t missing out, announcing their “Big Save” event with lots of special buys and rollbacks.

73,000 New Yorkers were without power Saturday night after a massive blackout. Broadway shows were canceled, people were trapped in subway cars and traffic signals were down. Power was finally restored around midnight, officials say it was a mechanical failure.

AND

Over the weekend St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Pitcher, Bob Gibson, announced he is fighting pancreatic cancer. Gibson is 83 and will undergo six months of chemotherapy.