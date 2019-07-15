The Latest: Epstein arrives at court for bail hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):

10 a.m.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein has been brought to his Manhattan bail hearing from a nearby federal jail where he’s been held since his arrest.

Epstein’s lawyers are asking a judge Monday to grant him house arrest in his $77 million mansion. They say he is no threat to flee.

Prosecutors say the well-connected Epstein is a flight risk. They say several more women have contacted them since Epstein’s arrest to say he abused them when they were underage.

At least one of Epstein’s accusers was seated in the courtroom during the hearing.

Prosecutors say they worry Epstein will try to influence witnesses if he is not incarcerated on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein’s lawyers say he’s lived a law-abiding life since pleading guilty to Florida solicitation charges in 2008.

___

1:15 a.m.

Federal prosecutors say several more women have contacted them since financier Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest to say he abused them when they were underage.

They cited the contacts in arguing against bail prior to a hearing Monday.

Epstein’s lawyers say he’s no threat to flee and should await trial under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion.

Prosecutors, calling him a flight risk and danger, say evidence against him is growing “stronger by the day.”

They say they worry Epstein will try to influence witnesses if he is not incarcerated on charges that he recruited and abused dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Epstein’s lawyers, though, say he’s lived a law-abiding life since pleading guilty to Florida solicitation charges in 2008.

___

