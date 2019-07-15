Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pledge to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally would be highly impractical to carry out, maybe impossible.

As an operation in the San Diego area last week illustrated, picking up immigrants is a time-consuming, labor-intensive and not always successful task for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An arrest of just one immigrant often requires days of surveillance. Also, some local law enforcement agencies refuse to help ICE.