CBS News takes some chances with new anchor, Norah O’Donnell

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News is making changes with its evening newscast, and the first happens on Monday when Norah O’Donnell takes over as anchor.

The second comes in the fall, when the network pulls up stakes from its New York headquarters and moves into a new studio in Washington.

The move comes partly to be close to decision-makers. It also plays into O’Donnell’s wheelhouse — the former “CBS This Morning” host covered the White House for both CBS and NBC.

But it’s also a roll of the dice, a chance to do something different. CBS has been third in the evening to ABC and NBC for decades, and the margin widened over the past two years.