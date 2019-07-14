2 Rays have combined perfect game thru 6 innings vs Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — A pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers has combined on a perfect game through six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings Sunday at Camden Yards. He struck out two of the six batters he faced before Ryan Yarbrough took over.

Recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, Yarbrough has retired 12 straight batters through the sixth inning, striking out four.

Facing the team with the worst record in the majors, Tampa Bay leads 4-0 in the seventh inning.

