AP Top U.S. News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

Weakened Barry rolls into Louisiana, drenches Gulf Coast The Latest: National Guard trying to rescue family of 5 Police: 69-year-old man dies after attacking migrant jail Louisiana faces triple threat of storm surge, river, rain As Barry approaches, New Orleans residents debate evacuation Hurricane Barry’s rain and floods hammer Gulf environment Thousands protest Trump immigration policies in Chicago Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch linked to investigation Man charged in shooting of Giants draft pick and teammate Feds bring new sex-crime charges against singer R. Kelly