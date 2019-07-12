Vegas shoots 62, takes 1-shot lead at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 on Friday in the John Deere Classic to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.

Vegas, the three-time PGA tour winner from Venezuela, had a 13-under 129 total at TPC Deere Run.

Andrew Landry was second after his second 65.

Lucas Glover had an albatross on the par-5 10th in a 64 that got him to 11 under. He holed out from 254 yards after a 318-yard drive.

Harold Varner III (65), Russell Henley (68), Daniel Berger (66), Cameron Tringale (66) and Adam Schenk (65) were 10 under.