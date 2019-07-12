TRENDING: Tropical Storm Barry, Charming Charlie Closing & Cards Return Home!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi are preparing for Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to make landfall late tonight or early tomorrow. The biggest threat to the area is rain with some areas expecting up to 25 inches.

Charming Charlie, a jewelry and accessories retailer, has filed for bankruptcy and plans on closing all 261 of it’s stores – including all 3 in our area. It’s last day of business will be August 31st.

AND

The St. Louis Cardinals return home tonight to face the Diamondbacks – game time is 7:15.