Pennsylvania GOP settles fight over contested race for chair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is trying to amicably settle a contested race for chairman between a candidate who had backing from Trump campaign officials, and a rival.

Bernadette Comfort instead will serve as President Donald Trump campaign’s chairwoman in the presidential battleground state ahead of the 2020 election.

The state GOP’s former general counsel, Lawrence Tabas, will be the consensus candidate for state party chairman.

Both sides said they had enough votes to win. The deal came together Friday. The party meets Saturday.

Comfort had backing from Trump campaign officials and some Trump-aligned committee members supported Tabas. But party activists accuse Comfort of knowing about and ignoring complaints of sexual harassment by state party officials, accusations she’s denied.