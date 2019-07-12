Ed Hardy’s first retrospective paints him as fine artist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ed Hardy may be most associated with his flashy, tiger- and skull-emblazoned clothing brand, which was popular in the early 2000s. But a new exhibition at San Francisco’s de Young Museum sheds light on the man as a prolific artist and tattoo pioneer.

The first retrospective of Hardy’s work is called “Deeper than Skin.” It contains 300 paintings, drawings, prints and objects that track Hardy’s evolution. He intertwined fine art with tattooing to push both forward.

Hardy says he hopes the exhibition will push back against any remaining stigma around tattoos. The exhibition marks changing sensibilities in the art world as museums start to embrace tattoo as fine art.

“Deeper than Skin” opens Friday and runs through Oct. 6.