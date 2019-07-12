Cubs edge Pirates 4-3 on Heyward’s hit, Bryant’s baserunning

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday in their first game after the All-Star break.

Kris Bryant set up Heyward’s winning hit with a one-out walk off Jason Crick (3-5). The All-Star slugger advanced on Victor Caratini’s two-out walk and then hustled home from second on Heyward’s crisp opposite-field hit to left, sliding home just ahead of the tag attempt by catcher Elias Díaz.

Randy Rosario (1-0) the fourth of five Cubs relievers, got the last out of the eighth for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.

Chicago blew a late 3-0 lead before earning its third win in its last four games in the opener of an important nine-game homestand.