AP Top U.S. News at 12:53 a.m. EDT

Feds bring new sex-crime charges against singer R. Kelly Millions in line of punishing rain from Tropical Storm Barry As Barry approaches, New Orleans residents debate evacuation Prosecutors fear Epstein may influence witness, urge no bail Sudden turbulence that injured dozens is hard to predict Chevron spills 800,000 gallons of oil, water in California Tropical storm, river flooding hammer Gulf environment Billionaire’s New Mexico ranch linked to investigation Competition to grow medical marijuana in Utah heats up Epstein philanthropy since sex plea included all-girl school