AP Top U.S. News at 12:53 a.m. EDT

Feds bring new sex-crime charges against singer R. Kelly
Millions in line of punishing rain from Tropical Storm Barry
As Barry approaches, New Orleans residents debate evacuation
Prosecutors fear Epstein may influence witness, urge no bail
Sudden turbulence that injured dozens is hard to predict
Chevron spills 800,000 gallons of oil, water in California
Tropical storm, river flooding hammer Gulf environment
Billionaire’s New Mexico ranch linked to investigation
Competition to grow medical marijuana in Utah heats up
Epstein philanthropy since sex plea included all-girl school