AP Top Technology News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook Judge sides with Pentagon and Amazon in cloud bidding case VW, Ford team up to make autonomous, electric vehicles Trump applauds far-right social media provocateurs Apple says it’s fixing bug in Walkie Talkie app Amazon, seeking more skilled workers, will do the training ‘Miss us?’ Twitter hit with hour-long outage Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings Here’s a fact: We went to the moon in 1969