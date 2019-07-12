AP Top News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

‘It’s powerful’: Tropical storm starts lashing Louisiana
As Barry approaches, New Orleans residents debate evacuation
Pence tour of migrant center shows men crowded in cages
Special counsel Mueller’s testimony delayed until July 24
Epstein philanthropy since sex plea included all-girl school
Trump citizenship plan will face logistical, legal hurdles
House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate
AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software
Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
Acosta exits; Trump’s big Cabinet turnover keeps growing