AP Top News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

July 12, 2019

‘It’s powerful’: Tropical storm starts lashing Louisiana

As Barry approaches, New Orleans residents debate evacuation

Pence tour of migrant center shows men crowded in cages

Special counsel Mueller’s testimony delayed until July 24

Epstein philanthropy since sex plea included all-girl school

Trump citizenship plan will face logistical, legal hurdles

House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate

AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software

Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook

Acosta exits; Trump’s big Cabinet turnover keeps growing