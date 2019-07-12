AP Top Business News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
Mnuchin urges Congress to quickly pass new debt limit
Judge sides with Pentagon and Amazon in cloud bidding case
VW, Ford team up to make autonomous, electric vehicles
AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software
United will scrap 8,000 flights due to grounded Boeing jets
Court: Man’s legal crusade against TGI Fridays can proceed
Stocks climb to records on hopes for lower interest rates
Chevron spills 800,000 gallons of oil, water in California
S. Korea, Japan fail to resolve growing trade dispute