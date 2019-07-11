TRENDING: Gulf Storm, Blues win ESPY & T-Swift Highest Paid!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

4 million people are under a flash flood watch in the Southern states as heavy rains from a tropical system, which is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

ESPN’s ESPY Awards were last night and our St. Louis Blues won an ESPY for the Best Comeback. O’Reilly spoke, took out his tooth, then thanked the fans and even gave a shout out to Laila Anderson for inspiring the team along the way.

TAYLOR SWIFT is #1 on the “Forbes” Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, making $185 million this past year. Kylie Jenner is second with $170 million, and Kanye West is third, with $150 million.