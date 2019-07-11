Carrie Underwood And Husband Mike Fisher Celebrate Ninth Anniversary

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Happy 9th wedding anniversary to Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher! Yesterday they celebrated the day by going horseback riding, and then she posted some photos of their adventure captioning it, “Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses.” In the series of selfies, you can see Carrie with her helmet on because #SafetyFirst!

On fan even wrote, “Awesome to see you wearing a helmet! Mike should wear one too! No matter how trained your horse is, accidents can happen. Would hate to see another injury that could have been prevented from simply putting on a helmet. Protect your noggin!”

