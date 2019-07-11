NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

July 11, 2019

AP source: Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul

Indians’ Carrasco not slowing down as he fights leukemia

‘Not about 24’: Williams to face Halep in Wimbledon final

Lynn gets MLB-best 12th win as Rangers beat Astros 5-0

Astros’ Marisnick suspended for plate collision with Lucroy

All-Star Game television rating sets record low

Party of 5? Competitive NL Central in for taut 2nd half

Wife: Ex-Red Sox slugger Ortiz recovering from 3rd surgery

Roberto Diaz shoots 62 to take John Deere Classic lead

Teuns wins Tour de France Stage 6, Ciccone takes race lead