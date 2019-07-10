TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The St. Louis Premium Outlet Malls in Chesterfield were evacuated yesterday after reports of shots fired. Police says no one was hurt, at least 5 shots were fired and one suspect is in custody.

The 90th Major League Baseball All-Star Game was in Cleveland last night. The American League beat the National League 4-3 – the American League’s 7th straight win.

A 3 foot alligator was removed from the Dutchtown neighborhood in south St. Louis and taken to a pet store in Lemay. Good news, they’ve already found a good home for him.