Mason & Remy’s 1 Year Anniversary!

It’s been an awesome year at New Country 92.3!! We were so excited to come back to St. Louis. Everything happens for a reason and we’re happy to work for an AMAZING company! Below are some highlights from our first year at New Country 92.3!

This was our first announcement video on Facebook!

Dana Dean and Show Me St. Louis were nice enough to do a story on our return to STL.

Our first Jingle Fest was a smash!! Kane Brown pulled Kara up on stage and we followed up!

Getting the day off for Opening Day is something we’ve all talked about but never done…here is our plea!!

We debuted Remy’s Package of the Week!! This has been so much fun!

Mason taught Remy how to play Fortnite! He’s still bad…btw.

Remy made the best of his squishy taco mixup.

Mason & Remy hired Randy & Marv…a couple of washed up movie critics from the 80’s.

Remy attempted to be the Cake Boss when he made a Death Star rice crispy treat for Mason on his birthday!