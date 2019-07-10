10 killed as passenger train hits freight train in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government official says a passenger train has rammed into freight train in the southern city of Rahim Yar Khan, killing 10 people and injuring 64 others.

Senior government official Jamil Ahmed says an emergency at hospitals has been declared after Thursday’s crash.

He says the dead and injured persons are being transported to different hospitals.

He says the freight train was stationary when the speeding passenger train hit it in Rahim Yar Khan, a main city in eastern Punjab province.