Jon Langston Covers Acoustic Version Of Alan Jackson’s ‘Don’t Rock The Jukebox’

photo: YouTube

On Saturday, Nashville’s Jon Langston released an acoustic cover of Alan Jackson’s classic hit “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” which was fitting, because it marked the anniversary of the song hitting No. 1 on July 6, 1991. Langston’s cover of the song is said to be a nod to one of his most important musical influences and childhood heroes, saying, “When I was a kid, my granddaddy gave me my first country CD, Who I Am by Alan Jackson. Alan Jackson is the reason I fell in love with country music.”

Jon is currently on the road with Luke Bryan as part of his Sunset Repeat Tour, and will be here in St. Louis on August 17th along side Cole Swindell!

