NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

July 9, 2019

Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal

H. Ross Perot rose from poverty to self-made billionaire

Judge blocks government lawyers from quitting census fight

Financier in sex abuse case went from math whiz to titan

Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88

GOP-led Virginia Legislature abruptly adjourns gun session

Biden earned more than $15 million after leaving White House

Validity of Obama health care law at issue in appeal hearing

AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game

As Beetle ends, iconic original thrives in Mexico City hills