AP Top International News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Caught between US and Iran, Europe struggles with diplomacy
UK envoy’s leaked views inspire more insults in Trump tweets
UN says death toll from Libya fighting passes 1,000
Greece’s new finance minister to push ahead with tax cuts
SKorean leader denounces Japanese comments over sanctions
As Beetle ends, iconic original thrives in Mexico City hills
Long lost WWII-era Soviet songs brought to life in Israel
Hong Kong protesters to continue after bill declared ‘dead’
UK Tory contenders trade blows; Labour backs new Brexit vote
From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle