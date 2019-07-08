The Latest: Club head says Fognini could face small fine

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The head of the All England Club thinks top-10 player Fabio Fognini could be given a “small fine” for saying during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Chief executive Richard Lewis called what Fognini said “a very unfortunate comment” but also “one of those heat-of-the-moment comments.”

Lewis also gave Fognini credit for being “good enough to apologize straightaway.”

Still, Lewis said, “it wouldn’t surprise me if in the end there’s a small fine.”

More than 1,000 bombs fell in the area during World War II, destroying thousands of nearby homes, and 16 fell on the tournament grounds. One hit Centre Court.

___

8 a.m.

A star-filled cast that includes Serena Williams, 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff and the men’s Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is on the schedule as Wimbledon resumes after its traditional day off.

All 16 men’s and women’s fourth-round singles matches are planned for “Manic Monday,” as it’s known.

The All England Club is the only Grand Slam site where there is no play planned for the tournament’s middle Sunday — and the only one where everyone still around plays on the initial day of Week 2.

Gauff will try to prolong her magical Grand Slam debut when she meets former No. 1 Simona Halep. That match on Court No. 1 follows seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams against No. 30 seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

The top three seeded men — Djokovic, Federer and Nadal — all face opponents who never have been to the second week at Wimbledon.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports